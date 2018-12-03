Person killed after being hit by GO Train in Agincourt

GO Transit officials say a person has died after being struck by a train on the Stouffville Line in Agincourt.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday near the Agincourt GO train station.

The age and gender of the deceased have not been released.

The Stouffville Line is closed for the investigation and shuttle buses are in operation.

Passengers at Agincourt and Kennedy GO Stations may use their tickets or passes to board the TTC.

