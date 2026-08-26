N.Y.-based Hindu priest charged with sexual assault in Oshawa, Ont.

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A Hindu priest has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman while claiming to perform a religious ceremony in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police said.

Police said officers responded Tuesday to a sexual assault complaint in the area of Harmony Road North and Conlin Road East.

Investigators allege the victim’s family had hired a Hindu priest from the United States to conduct a religious ceremony. Police said the accused convinced the woman she was possessed by evil spirits and required a special ritual to be healed.

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The priest then allegedly persuaded the woman to attend a private location, where he sexually assaulted her under the guise of performing the ceremony, police said.

Officers later arrested the suspect without incident.

Police identified the accused as Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj, 50, of Richmond Hill, N.Y. He is charged with one count of sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing.

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Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and have released a photograph of the accused on the Durham Regional Police website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Cronin of the East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1605, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The charge has not been proven in court.