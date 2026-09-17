OPP bust illegal online cannabis operation, seize more than $365K in products

Four people have been charged after a months-long investigation into an illegal online cannabis distribution operation led to the seizure of more than $365,000 worth of cannabis, contraband tobacco and associated products.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its specialized cannabis enforcement team began investigating the operation, known as “420 Highway,” in July.
Investigators determined the operation was allegedly supplying and distributing illegal cannabis products from multiple locations in Windsor, Ont. without proper authorization, OPP said in a news release.
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On Sept. 2, OPP, with assistance from the Windsor Police Service, conducted three search warrants at two homes and a storage facility in the city.
According to police, investigators seized “large quantities” of illegal cannabis products, including dried cannabis, concentrates, hash, edible products and vape products. Packaging equipment, contraband tobacco and $24,000 were also seized.
Police arrested three men from Windsor and one man from Sarnia.
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They all face charges of possession of cannabis for the purposes of distribution and selling.
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