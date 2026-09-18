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Crime

Public cautioned of high-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg: WPS

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Cecil Junior Houle, 50, also goes by Chubby Houle and Junior Houle, according to a notification cautioning Winnipeg residents of the high-risk offender. He's expected to live in the city, police said. View image in full screen
Cecil Junior Houle, 50, also goes by Chubby Houle and Junior Houle, according to a notification cautioning Winnipeg residents of the high-risk offender. He's expected to live in the city, police said. Winnipeg Police Service
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A high-risk sex offender will live in Winnipeg following his release from custody Friday, the city’s police said.

In a joint notification with the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said that despite participating in some treatment programming, Cecil Junior Houle, 50, is considered to be at a high risk of sexually reoffending, especially towards females. He also goes by Chubby Houle and Junior Houle.

The 50-year-old man was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre Friday, according to police. He was imprisoned for three counts of failing to comply with his probation and one count of failing to comply with a recognizance order. He has a lifetime weapons prohibition order and two probation orders.

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Houle has a lengthy criminal record, as described by police. In 2006, he was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his common law wife and sexual assault causing bodily harm against an 18-year-old woman. He served 12 years for the killing and five years for the sexual assault concurrently.

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Houle’s other prior convictions include sexual assault, sexual interference, assault causing bodily harm, assault and carry concealed weapon. He also has numerous counts of failing to comply with probation and recognizance orders.

The 58-year-old man is described as six feet one inch tall, and weighs 196 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos – including a moth and cobra head on his right shoulder. He also has various text tattoos on his left forearm. On his right forearm, he has a bear paw and marijuana leaf, among others, according to police.

Police said no vigilante or unreasonable conduct against Houle will be tolerated.

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