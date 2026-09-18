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Crime

Two N.S. men accused of intimate partner violence are charged with attempted murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2026 12:27 pm
1 min read
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
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Halifax RCMP say two men have been charged with attempted murder in a case allegedly involving intimate partner violence.

Police say they responded Tuesday to a report of two men trying to kill a woman during a dispute the night before at a home west of Halifax.

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RCMP say they found the injured woman at the residence in Beechville, N.S.

Police say a 32-year-old man and 24-year-old man are facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking.

Other charges include uttering death threats and unlawful confinement.

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