Two N.S. men accused of intimate partner violence are charged with attempted murder

Halifax RCMP say two men have been charged with attempted murder in a case allegedly involving intimate partner violence.
Police say they responded Tuesday to a report of two men trying to kill a woman during a dispute the night before at a home west of Halifax.
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RCMP say they found the injured woman at the residence in Beechville, N.S.
Police say a 32-year-old man and 24-year-old man are facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking.
Other charges include uttering death threats and unlawful confinement.
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