Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested after drug lab dismantled in Griffintown condo building: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 9:01 pm
1 min read
A Montreal police badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police dismantled a synthetic drug laboratory in a Griffintown condominium building Wednesday, leading to the arrest of two people and the temporary evacuation of residents from two floors.

The operation took place near the intersection of Wellington and Shannon streets and stemmed from a targeted investigation by the Montreal police force’s narcotics division.

Police say they arrested a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in connection with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'RCMP arrests two Air Canada employees over drug trafficking at Montreal’s Trudeau airport'
RCMP arrests two Air Canada employees over drug trafficking at Montreal’s Trudeau airport

As a precaution, residents on the building’s fourth and fifth floors were ordered to leave their units while emergency crews secured the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the evacuation could last several hours or even days as authorities work to ensure the site is safe for investigators and first responders.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One resident said officials warned evacuees to be prepared to remain out of their homes for several days, describing the situation as confusing.

Health Canada officials are expected to analyze substances seized during the raid to determine their composition.

Authorities said details on the quantity and type of drugs recovered will be released at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Police Chief’s public meeting on racism leaves many disappointed, some hopeful'
Montreal Police Chief’s public meeting on racism leaves many disappointed, some hopeful

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices