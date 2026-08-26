Two arrested after drug lab dismantled in Griffintown condo building: Montreal police

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Montreal police dismantled a synthetic drug laboratory in a Griffintown condominium building Wednesday, leading to the arrest of two people and the temporary evacuation of residents from two floors.

The operation took place near the intersection of Wellington and Shannon streets and stemmed from a targeted investigation by the Montreal police force’s narcotics division.

Police say they arrested a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in connection with the investigation.

2:22 RCMP arrests two Air Canada employees over drug trafficking at Montreal’s Trudeau airport

As a precaution, residents on the building’s fourth and fifth floors were ordered to leave their units while emergency crews secured the scene.

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SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the evacuation could last several hours or even days as authorities work to ensure the site is safe for investigators and first responders.

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One resident said officials warned evacuees to be prepared to remain out of their homes for several days, describing the situation as confusing.

Health Canada officials are expected to analyze substances seized during the raid to determine their composition.

Authorities said details on the quantity and type of drugs recovered will be released at a later date.