March 9, 2019 5:18 pm

Pedestrian dead after hit by Go Transit bus in Hamilton

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton Police investigate fatal accident involving a Go Transit bus.

Rick Zamperin/900 CHML
Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal accident at the Hamilton Go Centre.

Officers were called to the downtown transit hub on Hunter Street East just after 2 p.m., Saturday for a motor vehicle collision.

Police say the collision involved a Go Transit bus and a pedestrian in the rear parking lot of the facility.

An elderly woman using a walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Members of the public can check the Go Transit website for transportation updates.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact Det. Const. Jaimi Bannon or Det. Const. Ben Paterson of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 906-546-4753.

