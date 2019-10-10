2 Toronto men charged after Kijiji sale turns into robbery, assault in Innisfil: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged after a Kijiji sale turned into a robbery and assault in Innisfil in July, South Simcoe police say.

The incident occurred on July 18 around 8 p.m. at Webster Park when two women agreed to meet two potential buyers of a cellphone, which was listed for sale on Kijiji, police add.

The women became suspicious during the transaction, and attempted to stop it and leave the park, when one of them was punched and pushed, officers say.

The suspects then grabbed the cellphone and ran off, police add.

According to officers, the victim did not sustain any injuries and declined medical treatment.

Earlier the same day, police say a similar incident occurred in the park where a potential victim became wary of the sale and left before anything happened.

Following a detailed investigation, an 18-year-old Toronto man was charged with violent robbery and trafficking stolen goods, police say.

A 19-year-old Toronto man was charged with robbery with violence and possession of property obtained by crime, police add.

Both suspects were released with court dates in November.

