Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 Toronto men charged after Kijiji sale turns into robbery, assault in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 12:14 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police station in Bradford.
Exterior of South Simcoe Police station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men have been charged after a Kijiji sale turned into a robbery and assault in Innisfil in July, South Simcoe police say.

The incident occurred on July 18 around 8 p.m. at Webster Park when two women agreed to meet two potential buyers of a cellphone, which was listed for sale on Kijiji, police add.

READ MORE: 27-year-old man charged with breaking and entering in Brant Township: OPP

The women became suspicious during the transaction, and attempted to stop it and leave the park, when one of them was punched and pushed, officers say.

The suspects then grabbed the cellphone and ran off, police add.

According to officers, the victim did not sustain any injuries and declined medical treatment.

READ MORE: 53-year-old Bradford man charged with impaired driving

Earlier the same day, police say a similar incident occurred in the park where a potential victim became wary of the sale and left before anything happened.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a detailed investigation, an 18-year-old Toronto man was charged with violent robbery and trafficking stolen goods, police say.

A 19-year-old Toronto man was charged with robbery with violence and possession of property obtained by crime, police add.

Both suspects were released with court dates in November.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsTown of InnisfilInnisfil assaultInnisfil robberyInnisfil violent robberyToronto suspects
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.