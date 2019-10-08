Menu

Crime

27-year-old man charged with breaking and entering in Brant Township: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 1:50 pm
A 27-year-old man has been charged after officers responded to a report of a business alarm going off in Brant Township during the early morning hours of Tuesday, OPP say.
A 27-year-old man has been charged after officers responded to a report of a business alarm going off in Brant Township during the early morning hours of Tuesday, OPP say.

A 27-year-old man has been charged after officers responded to a report of a business alarm going off in Brant Township during the early morning hours of Tuesday, OPP say.

At 12:57 a.m., police say they attended a business in the 1600 block of Bruce County Road 4 to find a man on the premises.

According to police, the man ignored the officer’s verbal commands and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Shawn Oehring, 27, from Brockton, was subsequently charged with breaking and entering, possession of break-in tools, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a recognizance of bail, police say.

The accused was held in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

