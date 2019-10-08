Menu

Crime

53-year-old Bradford man charged with impaired driving

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 12:20 pm
Police say the arrest came after officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Saturday evening.
Police say the arrest came after officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Saturday evening. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 53-year-old Bradford man has been charged with impaired driving after police say they received a report regarding an erratic driver on Saturday evening.

At around 8 p.m., officers say they responded to a driving complaint and conducted a traffic stop on Barrie Street.

According to police, officers detected an odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and transported to the police station, where police say breath test results showed his blood-alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit.

The 53-year-old man was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a vehicle, impaired operation with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released with a future court date.

