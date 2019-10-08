Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Work underway at Briarwood home slated for demolition

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:11 am
Updated October 8, 2019 12:48 pm
Crews could be seen removing items from a home in Briarwood, which is slated for demolition by the City of Saskatoon.
Crews could be seen removing items from a home in Briarwood, which is slated for demolition by the City of Saskatoon. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

Work is taking place at a home slated for demolition by the City of Saskatoon.

Crews were working at the Briarwood home on the weekend, removing wood and other items from the Beechdale Crescent home.

Related News

The homeowner, Yu Liu, lives in China and has a court hearing on Oct. 11 to seek an injunction to stop the demolition.

READ MORE: Judge temporarily blocks demolition of ‘unlivable’ $650,000 Saskatoon home

The city was ready to tear it down on Oct. 1 due to several issues including a flooded basement and mould.

Neighbours had complained of the smell from the home, which was originally valued at $650,000.

A judge halted the demolition on Oct. 1 and granted a 10-day delay on the injunction hearing to allow both sides more time to compile evidence.

Story continues below advertisement
Demolition looms for expensive Saskatoon home
Demolition looms for expensive Saskatoon home

The city said it had made numerous efforts to contact the owner to get the problems fixed.

Notices to remedy the problems were mailed and posted on the door on March 21, 2019, and May 22, 2019, according to the city.

READ MORE: Controversial housing demolition in Hampstead to go to referendum

Liu’s lawyer, Ling Ma, said her client was unaware of the multiple orders to remedy the issues and only learned about the orders from a cousin who read about it in the news.

Ma said Liu had paid someone to manage the property for him while he was living outside of Saskatchewan.

—With files from Ryan Kessler and Nicole Stillger

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
City of SaskatoonSaskatoon Real EstateBriarwoodSaskatoon HomeBeechdale CrescentSaskatoon HouseBriarwood Home DemolitionBriarwood HomesSaskatoon Home Demolition
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.