Crescentwood mansion gets stay of execution as demolition freeze still in effect

The ongoing feud over the fate of an historic Wellington Crescent property continued Thursday at City Hall.

Jeff Thompson, who owns the property at 514 Wellington Cres. – also known as the ‘Gordon House’ after its original owner, businessman James T. Gordon – has been trying to work his way through the red tape so he can tear down the house and put up condos.

The 110-year-old Crescentwood mansion was the subject of controversy earlier in the summer, when protesters rallied to block a planned demolition.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers rally around Crescentwood mansion set for destruction

Months later, the City of Winnipeg is still deciding whether the building should be designated with heritage status.

Heritage Winnipeg director Cindy Tugwell told 680 CJOB that the entire controversy could have been avoided if the city hadn’t removed the house from the heritage nomination list years ago.

“We’re waiting, through the city’s legal department, to find out four years later why that property – amongst the others – was not moved to the nominated list.

“The owner would have tried to go buy it, found it out it was on the nominated list, and I’m 95 per cent sure he would have never bought it.”

The gutted property was given a lifeline Thursday as a council committee vote meant the nomination process will continue.

“In short, the demolition freeze continues to be in effect,” said Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital), a member of the committee.

“I suspect this one may end up in the courts yet.”

WATCH: Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze on Wellington Crescent