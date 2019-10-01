Demolition of old Hamilton Specialty Bar building results in massive dust cloud

The Ministry of the Environment is investigating after the demolition of an old steel mill building sent a massive dust cloud into the air in Hamilton’s north end.

On Monday afternoon, residents and business owners in the Sherman Avenue area between Barton and Burlington Streets began sharing videos and photos of the dust permeating the air in the neighbourhood.

Steel factory demolition in #HamOnt right now. 100 years of steel dust sent over downtown with no containment. pic.twitter.com/s9QXohrmWN — MarkTharme (@MarkTharme) September 30, 2019

Sooo this is our neighbourhood after they pulled down a giant industrial building behind our house today 😅. #HamOnt @NrinderWard3 pic.twitter.com/fQqJctv9kd — Ashwat (@AshleyWatson006) September 30, 2019

The dust cloud could be seen in other parts of the city.

Many blocks of it pic.twitter.com/VHGYGA3NVM — Jamie Tennant (@jtennant1020) September 30, 2019

The building that had come down was a large green structure on the former site of Hamilton Specialty Bar at 319 Sherman Avenue North.

A video of the demolition, filmed by Patrick Ferguson and posted to Smash Salvage’s Instagram, shows clouds of dark black matter billowing out of the building as it crumbles to the ground.

READ MORE: Last ditch effort to save Hamilton Specialty Bar falls through

On Twitter, local non-profit organization Environment Hamilton called the footage of the building’s destruction and resulting dust cloud “problematic”, urging residents to contact the Ministry of the Environment.

Ontario Ministry of the Environment representative Gary Wheeler told Global News that the ministry is aware of the incident at the former Hamilton Specialty Bar.

“Ministry Environmental Officers responded to assess the incident and confirm any potential impacts,” wrote Wheeler, adding that those officers were gathering samples and other relevant details.

He said the ministry will continue to be involved as necessary.

READ MORE: Hamilton climate strike in Gore Park draws hundreds

A City of Hamilton spokesperson told Global News that on May 6, four demolition permits were issued to the owner of the former Specialty Bar site, which is a numbered company registered as 10618675 Canada Inc.

The spokesperson also said it’s the responsibility of the company’s consulting engineer to oversee the demolition process and ensure the demolition takes place in a safe manner.

The federal government’s website lists the company as having a Quebec address, with its two directors, Herbert Black and Ronald Black, both residing in Westmount, Quebec.

Hamilton Speciality Bar closed its doors in 2018 after it went into receivership in January and was liquidated a few months later.