Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

RCMP determines fire in Kings County, N.S., to be suspicious

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 3:34 pm
Kings District RCMP can be contacted at 902-679-5555 or via Crime Stoppers.
Kings District RCMP can be contacted at 902-679-5555 or via Crime Stoppers. Global News

Kings District RCMP responded to a structure fire on Main Street in Canning, N.S., on Sunday.

At approximately 3 a.m., police responded to the fire, which spread and caused extensive damage to neighboring properties and businesses.

READ MORE: Halifax firefighters contain large building fire on Green Street

Police said Local Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

No one was reported injured.

READ MORE: Pictou County house fire claims one life: RCMP

Following the investigation, police have determined the fire is suspicious and are now seeking assistance from the public for information.

Kings District RCMP can be contacted at 902-679-5555 or via Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireSuspicious FireMain StreetStructure FireKings CountyKings District RCMPcanningLocal Volunteer Fire Departments
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.