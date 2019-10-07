RCMP determines fire in Kings County, N.S., to be suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Kings District RCMP responded to a structure fire on Main Street in Canning, N.S., on Sunday.

At approximately 3 a.m., police responded to the fire, which spread and caused extensive damage to neighboring properties and businesses.

Police said Local Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

No one was reported injured.

Following the investigation, police have determined the fire is suspicious and are now seeking assistance from the public for information.

Kings District RCMP can be contacted at 902-679-5555 or via Crime Stoppers.

