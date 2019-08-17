Pictou County house fire claims one life: RCMP

Police in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one person on Friday.

Pictou County RCMP say the blaze on Highway 347 in Willowdale, N.S., happened just before 6 p.m.

Police arrived to learn the main level of the residence had collapsed into the basement of the structure, and a vehicle parked near the home was extensively damaged.

The RCMP confirms the remains of one person were located inside the home.

One lane of Highway 347 was closed until 11 p.m.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.