RCMP search for suspect after alleged armed robbery in Springhill, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP continue to search for a suspect after an alleged robbery at a gas station on Highway 2 in Springhill, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say that at 2:22 p.m., a man entered the station, approached the clerk and demanded that she open the till.

The clerk refused and the man attempted to open the till.

The Mounties say that there was then an “altercation” between the clerk and man, who was holding a knife with a “six-inch serrated blade.”

The man reportedly fled the gas station with an unknown amount of cash and left the scene in the passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla that was waiting nearby.

Police say their suspect is described as approximately 5′ 6″ tall and between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

At the time of the robbery, the man was reportedly wearing a blue hooded windbreaker, dark camouflage jogging pants that were tight at the ankles, and a black face mask.

Police believe the man may have an injury to his head or face as the result of the altercation with the clerk.

The Mounties say no one else was injured during the incident and that their investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the incident they are being asked to contact RCMP at 902-597-3770 or to contact Crime Stoppers.