Nova Scotia police investigate indecent act in Canadian Tire parking lot

Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly masturbated in a Canadian Tire parking lot in Antigonish, N.S., on Friday afternoon.

According to the Nova Scotia RCMP, officers received the report of the alleged incident just before 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Businessman guilty of immigration fraud sold foreign workers ‘Canadian dream’

They say the man was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with blond hair.

His vehicle is described as a blue or grey truck with a canopy on the back and two hunting stickers depicting deer.

WATCH: Hate crimes unit consulted after Edmonton mosque visited by men known to police

Police say he was last seen travelling west on Highway 4, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Antigonish RCMP.