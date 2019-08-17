Canada
Fire in Springhill leaves couple temporarily homeless

The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. 

A fire that caused major damage to the interior of a home in Springhill, N.S., has left a couple homeless.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire on Horton Avenue was reported at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The Red Cross says no one was injured, but the blaze caused major damage to the split-level house.

The woman and man who lived in the home are staying with relatives for the time being.

The Red Cross says they’re providing them with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

