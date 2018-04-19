Crime
April 19, 2018 12:04 pm
Updated: April 19, 2018 12:13 pm

RCMP responding to ‘unfolding incident’ at Springhill, N.S. school

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Springhill Junior-Senior HIgh School in Springhill, N.S. is under "hold and secure" on Thursday afternoon.

Google Maps
A A

Springhill Junior-Senior High School is under a “hold and secure” protocol on Thursday afternoon.

A post on the school’s Facebook page at 11:15 a.m. AT clarifies the school is not under a “full lockdown” but that it is a “precautionary measure.” Students are still in classes and allowed to move throughout the school but cannot leave the building.

“Everyone is safe,” the post reads.

RCMP tell Global News they are responding to “an unfolding incident” and will have more information to come. Cpl. Jennifer Clarke later confirmed at around 1:15 p.m. that “the subject is in custody.”

The school’s Facebook page is also asking parents to stay away from the school.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
hold and secure
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
NS RCMP
RCMP
springhill
Springhill Junior Senior High School
Springhill Nova Scotia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News