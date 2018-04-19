RCMP responding to ‘unfolding incident’ at Springhill, N.S. school

Springhill Junior-Senior High School is under a “hold and secure” protocol on Thursday afternoon.

A post on the school’s Facebook page at 11:15 a.m. AT clarifies the school is not under a “full lockdown” but that it is a “precautionary measure.” Students are still in classes and allowed to move throughout the school but cannot leave the building.

“Everyone is safe,” the post reads.

RCMP tell Global News they are responding to “an unfolding incident” and will have more information to come. Cpl. Jennifer Clarke later confirmed at around 1:15 p.m. that “the subject is in custody.”

The school’s Facebook page is also asking parents to stay away from the school.