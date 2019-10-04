Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Canada

Alberta premier hits campaign trail for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 1:35 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 2:14 pm
Federal Election 2019: ‘I would do everything I could to get Andrew Scheer elected’: Alberta Premier
Sept. 28: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Sept. 28 that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is a “great friend” and that he supports his platform. Kenney said he would do “everything he could” to get Scheer elected.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is hitting the campaign trail in Ontario Friday in support of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

His first public event is a whistlestop at an Ottawa riding, and then he’ll move into the Greater Toronto Area for the weekend.

READ MORE: In the federal election campaign, Alberta’s concerns have become wedge issues

It’s in the so-called 905, the suburban belt around Toronto itself, where the former federal cabinet minister was instrumental in growing the party’s electoral base.

His efforts particularly among ethnic communities are often cited as the reason the Conservatives became a politically competitive force in suburban Toronto, helping them win a majority government in 2011.

READ MORE: Kenney pleads for national unity during speech to Calgary business crowd

Kenney was among the names immediately floated as a potential leader for the party when it lost power in 2015 and then-leader Stephen Harper stepped down.

But he decided to enter provincial politics instead, first uniting the conservative movement in Alberta and then running and winning the premier’s job earlier this year.

UCP MLAs to campaign for Andrew Scheer, federal conservatives outside Alberta
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Alberta politicsCanadian PoliticsFederal election 2019Andrew ScheerJason Kenneycanada electionDecision CanadaOttawa newsCanadian electionelection 2019Alberta premierElection Campaign
