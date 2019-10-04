Alberta premier hits campaign trail for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is hitting the campaign trail in Ontario Friday in support of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

His first public event is a whistlestop at an Ottawa riding, and then he’ll move into the Greater Toronto Area for the weekend.

It’s in the so-called 905, the suburban belt around Toronto itself, where the former federal cabinet minister was instrumental in growing the party’s electoral base.

His efforts particularly among ethnic communities are often cited as the reason the Conservatives became a politically competitive force in suburban Toronto, helping them win a majority government in 2011.

Kenney was among the names immediately floated as a potential leader for the party when it lost power in 2015 and then-leader Stephen Harper stepped down.

But he decided to enter provincial politics instead, first uniting the conservative movement in Alberta and then running and winning the premier’s job earlier this year.

