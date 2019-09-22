Canada election: Willowdale
Voters in the Willowdale riding elected Ali Ehsassi of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.
Candidates
Liberal: Ali Ehsassi
Conservative: Daniel Lee
NDP: Leah Kalsi
Green: Sharolyn Mathieu Vettese
PPC: Richard Hillier
The riding is located in Toronto, specifically the North York area. It is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, and stretches as far west as Bathurst Street and as far east as Victoria Park Avenue.
Willowdale riding has a population of 118,801 people and is 19.77 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.
The riding has been mostly Liberal with the Conservatives taking a few terms since it was created in 1979.
