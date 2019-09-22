Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Willowdale

By Staff Global News
Map of the Willowdale riding.

Elections Canada
Voters in the Willowdale riding elected Ali Ehsassi of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Ali Ehsassi
Conservative: Daniel Lee
NDP: Leah Kalsi
Green: Sharolyn Mathieu Vettese
PPC: Richard Hillier

The riding is located in Toronto, specifically the North York area. It is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, and stretches as far west as Bathurst Street and as far east as Victoria Park Avenue.

Willowdale riding has a population of 118,801 people and is 19.77 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

The riding has been mostly Liberal with the Conservatives taking a few terms since it was created in 1979.

