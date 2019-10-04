Menu

Education

CUPE, Ontario government to resume bargaining to head off school strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 6:24 am
Several schools across Ontario prepared to close if CUPE strike moves forward
WATCH ABOVE: Several schools boards across Ontario are planning to close schools if a strike involving 55,000 education support staff proceeds on Monday. Erica Vella has details on the closures.

TORONTO – The Ontario government and a union that represents thousands of education workers say they are to resume talks Friday to head off a looming strike at the province’s schools.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said its 55,000 members plan to walk off the job on Monday after holding a work-to-rule campaign this past week.

Several Ontario school boards, including the three largest, have said they will have to close schools if the labour disruption goes ahead.

READ MORE: Major GTA boards announce full school closures if CUPE education workers strike

They say the closures are necessary to ensure student safety, which they say would be compromised without CUPE workers on sight.

Contracts for all of the province’s public school employees expired at the end of August, and the Progressive Conservative government has been in tense labour negotiations with several unions.

Story continues below advertisement

Both CUPE and the government say they are to be back at the bargaining table Friday afternoon and expect talks to carry on through the weekend.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentEducationCUPEFord governmentProvincial GovernmentOntario EducationCanadian Union Of Public EmployeesSchool StrikeOntario education workersontario school strikeSchool Strike Negotiations
