Jury finds alleged Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond unfit to stand trial

A jury in Fredericton has found that Matthew Raymond is unfit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

The 49-year-old Fredericton man is accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians outside an apartment complex on the north side of the city in August 2018.

Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were killed as a result of the shooting.

The jury of four men and eight women began hearing evidence on Wednesday to determine whether Raymond understands the charges and can instruct a lawyer on how to defend him.

The jury heard the findings of two forensic psychiatrists during the hearing. They also heard audio recordings as evidence of Raymond’s behaviour both inside and outside the court.

Much of what was presented to the jury is covered by a publication ban.

More to come.

With files from Silas Brown and The Canadian Press.