Crime

Jury in fitness hearing for murder suspect to hear from psychiatrist

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 1:42 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 1:43 pm
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The hearing to determine if Matthew Raymond is fit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder continues today in Fredericton.

Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright outside an apartment complex on the north side of the city on Aug. 10, 2018.

A jury of four men and eight women began to hear evidence Wednesday to determine the 49-year-old Fredericton man’s fitness – whether he understands the charges and can instruct a lawyer on how to defend him.

Jury to begin hearing evidence in Raymond’s fitness hearing
So far the jury has heard from Alex Pate, an articling student who works for defence lawyer Nathan Gorham.

Gorham also played a number of audio recordings and read the report of forensic psychiatrist Julian Gojer, but the content of the evidence is covered by a publication ban.

The court is expected to hear from a second forensic psychiatrist, Scott Woodside, this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
#FrederictonStrongCanadaConst. Robb CostelloConst. Sara BurnsFatal ShootingFrederictonFredericton Police ForceFredericton ShootingGlobal News at 6 HalifaxMatthew RaymondNew BrunswickPoliceShooting
