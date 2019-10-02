Crime
October 2, 2019 10:20 am

Jury to begin hearing evidence to determine if accused in N.B. shootings fit for trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is escorted from provincial court in Fredericton on October 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Jury selection is complete for a hearing to determine if Matthew Raymond is fit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

The 49-year-old Fredericton man is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns and civilians Donnie

Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright outside an apartment complex on the north side of the city in August 2018.

The two civilians were killed as they loaded their car for a trip and the officers were shot as they responded to the scene.

The jury will hear evidence to determine Raymond’s fitness – whether he understands the charges and can instruct a lawyer on how to defend him.

Four men and eight women were chosen for the jury, while two women were chosen as alternates.

A new jury will have to be chosen when the case goes to trial.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

