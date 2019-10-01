Jury selection continues for fitness hearing in Fredericton murder case

Jury selection continues today in the hearing to determine if a Fredericton man is fit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright outside a Fredericton apartment complex in August 2018.

Fitness means that an accused understands the charges against them and can instruct a lawyer on how they wish to be defended.

About 800 people were registered Monday at a Fredericton hockey rink, and today the first 100 will be questioned at the courthouse in an effort to get a jury of 12 people and two alternates.

Before placing a publication ban on today’s proceedings justice Fred Ferguson wants to clarify to the media why we are here. He says there will be a trial in this case when Raymond raging his mental health—the aim this week is to determine if he is fit or unfit at this moment. — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) October 1, 2019

The large number of potential jurors was necessary because the murders were so highly publicized.

Raymond is alleged to have fired from his apartment window with a long gun, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.