Drug poisoning alert issued in Ontario city over mysterious substance sold as ‘down’

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Lakelands Public Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for the Peterborough region, warning of a yellow or beige substance being sold as “down.”

The drug is reportedly being linked to an increase in overdoses and prolonged sedation, according to a release from officials.

In an alert issued Wednesday, the health unit said the suspected substance has been connected to a growing number of local drug poisonings and cases involving “prolonged and heavy sedation.”

Officials warned there is a high risk of overdose and death.

Lakelands Public Health said naloxone should be administered if a drug poisoning is suspected but cautioned the medication may not reverse the effects of tranquilizers or sedatives that could also be present in the substance.

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“Naloxone will work on the effects of fentanyl, but not tranquilizers or sedatives,” the alert states.

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Health officials said people experiencing poisoning symptoms may continue to suffer from heavy sedation, blackouts, low heart rate, low blood pressure or comas even after naloxone restores breathing.

The alert urges people not to use drugs alone and to carry multiple naloxone kits, noting some overdoses may require several doses administered two to three minutes apart.

“The Good Samaritan Act protects anyone trying to help in an emergency from possible legal repercussions. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act also helps protect people on the scene of an overdose from being charged for using or possessing drugs for personal use.”

The health unit also encouraged residents to use drug checking strips available at the Consumption and Treatment Site located at 220 Simcoe St. in Peterborough.

Free naloxone kits are available at all Lakelands Public Health offices, participating local pharmacies and other local agencies.

The warning is expected to remain in effect until May 21, unless extended or updated by public health officials.

Anyone experiencing shallow, erratic or stopped breathing is urged to call 911 immediately.