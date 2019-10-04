Roy Green: Andrew Scheer’s dual citizenship

Send this page to someone via email

Is this a capital political crime — Andrew Scheer not declaring his dual citizenship or disclosing publicly that he began the process of renouncing his American status in August of this year?

In the wake of the revelation that Justin Trudeau made repeated public appearances in brown- and blackface, along with the Liberal leader’s disturbing refusal to confirm that only three such racist episodes occurred, news of Scheer’s citizenship is a non-event.

Scheer is, after all, in the process of renouncing the U.S. citizenship bestowed by law at birth.

Trudeau, though, continues to refuse to confirm there have been zero repeats of his racially cruel brown- and blackface presentations since 2001, the last such occurrence that he was forced by evidence to admit.

READ MORE: Video shows Trudeau in blackface in 3rd instance of racist makeup

Story continues below advertisement

Should Scheer have begun the process of renouncing his U.S. citizenship the day he was elected to Canada’s Parliament? In my view, yes.

That written, dozens of Canadian members of Parliament and senators are both Canadian and foreign nationals.

John Turner held Canadian and U.K. citizenship during his brief tenure as this nation’s prime minister.

Former federal Liberal and New Democrat leaders Stephane Dion and Thomas Mulcair indignantly defended their right to retain both Canadian and French citizenship while members of Parliament and while vying to become prime minister.

Michaelle Jean, though, turned back her French citizenship following her appointment as Canada’s Governor General.

Australia, correctly in my view, reserves constitutionally any service in that nation’s parliament for Australian-only citizens.

Much like Scheer, I was, at birth, assigned the citizenship of my father, a Second World War and Battle of Dunkirk veteran and British soldier. Upon my father’s death when I was 12, my mother and I emigrated to Canada as citizens of the United Kingdom. On reaching the age of majority, I applied for and was blessed to be granted citizenship to the only country I have identified with since setting foot here: Canada.

Have I renounced my U.K. citizenship? No, although I investigated the process years ago. It was complicated. Since arriving in Canada, I have never returned to the U.K., even for a brief visit.

Story continues below advertisement

Had I run for federal or provincial office, as I’ve been asked, and had I been elected, any long-dormant ties with the U.K would have been formally severed, except memories of a great dad.

Now, Justin Trudeau, about those two questions: are there more than three occasions? Was 2001 the last time?

Roy Green is the host of the Roy Green Show on the Global News Radio network.

Listen to the latest from the Roy Green Show

Subscribe to the Roy Green Show Podcast now at Apple Podcast or Google Play