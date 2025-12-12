Menu

Canada

COMMENTARY: Possible relocation of Wildwood Golf Course is concerning residents

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 8:23 pm
1 min read
Possible relocation of Wildwood Golf Course is concerning residents
WATCH: A possible relocation of the Wildwood Golf Course to make room for residential housing is concerning residents. People say the city has other options for areas to build more infill development.
A new motion before Saskatoon city council suggests the Wildwood Golf Course be relocated to make room for housing.

This is an idea brought forward by Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jeffries, who is asking city council to direct administration to look into relocating the city-owned course in favour of meeting infill goals.

Some residents in the surrounding neighbourhoods are concerned with the proposal, saying getting rid of a facility that has activities for all seasons, as well as lots of green space, is a bad idea.

The Wildwood Golf Course offers many activities year-round, including cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, and of course, golf during the summer.

Some residents suggest the city should utilize other areas for housing such as the outskirts of the city where there are no existing establishments, rather than a used facility.

The city will discuss the proposal next week in a city council meeting on Wednesday.

