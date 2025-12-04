Name changes nixed for some Saskatchewan criminals: province

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve been convicted of a significant criminal offence, you may not be able to change your name in Saskatchewan, thanks to new regulations announced Thursday.

The province’s Change of Name Amendment Regulations now allow for a name change to be refused for people convicted of crimes including murder, fraud, and certain drug-related offences. Those who have been designated as dangerous, long-term or high-risk offenders can also be refused.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the regulatory change follows up on what was promised in the Throne Speech this fall.

“These amendments will strengthen protection for victims and the public,” Cockrill said.

“Ensuring that anyone convicted of these crimes cannot escape the consequences of their past actions and will make our province safer and more secure.

“After consultations with local police services in the province, there is a clear consensus that those individuals convicted of serious offences cannot hide behind a new name.”

Applicants for a name change in Saskatchewan will now also need to undergo a certified criminal record check and fingerprinting.

The province said there are around 1,000 applications for name changes annually in Saskatchewan.