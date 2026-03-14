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Education

Shaping Saskatchewan: Vince Bruni-Bossio

By Chantal Wagner Global News
Posted March 14, 2026 12:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Vince Bruni-Bossio'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Vince Bruni-Bossio
WATCH: Building community is the intention of the 12th president of the University of Saskatchewan. Vince Bruni-Bossio was appointed to the new five-year term this past summer and stepped into the role on Jan. 1. Learn more about Bruni-Bossio and his goals in this week’s Shaping Saskatchewan.
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Building community is the intention of the 12th president of the University of Saskatchewan.

Vince Bruni-Bossio was appointed to the new five-year term this past summer and stepped into the role on Jan. 1. He was born in Jasper, Alta., to newcomers who had immigrated from Italy.

Serving in many key USask department roles, Bruni-Bossio has been at the university for the last 18 years. He is also an alumnus of the Edwards School of Business and has a PhD from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.

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His vision is to lead with his strong sense of community.

“I think my leadership is focused on establishing a real through line of let’s come together, make this a great place to be, make sure everyone feels they can contribute, and let’s do great work,” he said.

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He says it was quite a moment when he found out he was the next president while he was on holiday with his family in Victoria, B.C., and walking the Butchart Gardens.

“People always ask me, ‘What did you do?’ Well, I was in the gardens, so I went for a walk and thought of my life and that was the moment we walked around for the next couple hours and thought, ‘Wow this is going to be a really interesting change,’” Bruni-Bossio said.

Learn more about Bruni-Bossio and his goals and strategic plan for USask as president in the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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