Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Shaping Saskatchewan: Sheldon Dingwall

By Chantal Wagner Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 8:42 am
2 min read
Sheldon Dingwall View image in full screen
For nearly 40 years, Sheldon Dingwall has been creating a voice for bass players. His work connects international musicians with a wide-listening audience. Slavo Kutas/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For nearly 40 years, Sheldon Dingwall has been creating a voice for bass players. His work connects international musicians with a wide-listening audience.

“We have bases hanging on the wall right now they’re sculpture and it’s the artist that gives them a voice so being able to hear their music through our basses is a pretty amazing feeling,” he said.

Dingwall is the CEO of Dingwall Guitars and has been building high-end electric bass guitars in Saskatoon since 1987. With the growth of his company over the years, Dingwall travels the world featuring his creations.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He also credits his success to his team of about 30 people. There is a three-year backlog on his custom shop, he says that’s about the longest it’s ever been. Overall, saying this is still a small business and a small market in any given city. Dingwall Guitars has focused on exports from the start, with 90 percent of his business outside of Canada. Dingwall says right now, Europe is probably the strongest market.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a reputation in the industry of being some of the most playable instruments right out of the box, pull the base out and there’s nothing that needs to be done to it it’s still in tune, plays really nice, feels really nice,” Dingwall adds.

Trending Now

Artists playing on a Dingwall custom-made bass include John Taylor of Duran Duran and bass legend Lee Sklar to name a few.

“I remember when Cher played in Saskatoon for the last time, her bass player came down here and spent most of a day playing basses and then took one with her and then played it that night,” Dingwall said. “So had a chance to see Cher singing all the songs I remember from my childhood and seeing our bass being played with her. That was pretty surreal actually.”

Learn more about Sheldon Dingwall’s story and international business success in the video above.

Sponsored content

AdChoices