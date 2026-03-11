Shaping Saskatchewan: Bernadette McIntyre

Send this page to someone via email

View image in full screen Bernadette McIntyre, Saskatchewan’s 24th lieutenant-governor, says she plans to continue her commitment to volunteerism and wants to place special focus on women in leadership roles to support their vocations and encourage them to advocate and positively impact their communities.

For McIntyre, a lifetime of volunteerism is a family legacy passed down through generations. She grew up watching her parents give their time to support neighbours and local organizations, learning that strong communities are built by those willing to serve.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Everywhere that are volunteers involved proves the quality of the community’s life,” she says.

McIntyre was nominated as Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor in December 2024, becoming the King’s representative in the province. Since then, she has focused on promoting community engagement and volunteerism, highlighting Saskatchewan’s diverse cultures.

Story continues below advertisement

Through volunteering, she built strong relationships within Saskatchewan’s communities over the years. Experiences she credits as contributing to her journey to becoming lieutenant-governor.

“It’s a privilege to represent and celebrate the people of Saskatchewan,” she says.

“It’s wonderful to travel around the province, and a lot of the people we do celebrate and congratulate are volunteers who are doing wonderful things in their community.”

She believes her success has always been about teamwork. People working together, supporting one another, and sharing the responsibility to make Saskatchewan communities stronger.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.