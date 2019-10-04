Andrew Scheer says he’s not sure if he registered for the U.S. draft as required by law

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is not saying whether he registered for the U.S. draft as required by law.

Scheer admitted on Thursday that he is a dual Canada-U.S. citizen and received his American citizenship as a child through his father.

Under U.S. federal law, all male U.S. citizens must register for the draft with the Selective Service System within 30 days of reaching the age of 18.

“This includes dual citizens,” Jacob Daniels, an attorney advisor with the U.S. Selective Service System, said in an email to Global News.

However, Scheer did not say on Friday whether he had complied with the rule.

“I would have to check and get back to you on that,” Scheer said when asked by reporters.

Draft registration is not the same as draft induction, a process of forced service in the military, which has not been used since the Vietnam War.

Failure to register for the draft is a felony offence, which is the most serious category of crimes in the United States.

It carries a prison term of up to five years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Prosecutions have been very rare since the Vietnam era.

However, a person who does not register within the grace period offered up until the age of 26 can be denied benefits like student loans or being able to register at a state university, and can potentially be denied U.S. citizenship. Non-American men of draft age in the U.S. are also required to register.

Scheer, as a U.S. citizen, would have been required to register within 30 days of his 18th birthday, in May of 1997, but would have had a grace period to register until his 26th birthday, in May of 2005.

The Selective Service System says the goal of the registration requirement is to make sure any future draft is as fair as it can be.

“Selective Service wants young men to register. It does not want them to be prosecuted or denied benefits. If a draft is ever needed, it must be as fair as possible, and that fairness depends on having as many eligible men as possible registered,” the service states on its website.

“In the event of a draft, for every man who fails to register, another man would be required to take his place in service to his country.”

The controversy around Scheer’s dual citizenship centres around the fact he and his party have openly blasted other top Canadian political and government leaders for having dual citizenship.

In a 2005 blog post, Scheer questioned the appointment of Michaëlle Jean to the role of governor general.

“I have a few quick questions for anyone who thinks that Michaëlle Jean is a good choice to be our next GG [governor general],” he wrote.

“Does it bother you that she is a dual citizen (France and Canada)? Would it bother you if instead of French citizenship, she held U.S. citizenship?”

He then stayed silent on the matter of his own dual citizenship repeatedly as his party and former prime minister Stephen Harper attacked both former Liberal leader Stephane Dion and former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair for holding dual Canada-French citizenship.

But Scheer insisted when questioned about his silence that he was not trying to hide the matter.

“I was never asked about it from Canadians,” he told reporters on Thursday.

His campaign says he has not renewed his U.S. passport and is in the process of renouncing his U.S. citizenship. A spokesperson added that he has not voted in any U.S. election.

Yet the question of why Scheer only began the process of renouncing his U.S. citizenship in August 2019 – just two months before the election – has remained unanswered.

He won the Conservative leadership in 2017.