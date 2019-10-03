Conservatives confirm Scheer holds dual Canada-U.S. citizenship

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Conservatives have confirmed their leader, Andrew Scheer, holds dual Canadian and American citizenship.

In a statement to media late Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Scheer responded to a report by the Globe and Mail that said Scheer had obtained the American citizenship from his father as a child and was in the process of renouncing it.

“Like millions of Canadians, one of Mr. Scheer’s parents was born in another country and immigrated to Canada to start a family. He and his sisters received United States passports as children and Mr. Scheer has not renewed his as an adult,” said Simon Jeffries, a spokesperson for Scheer.

“He has not voted in any United States election. Once Mr. Scheer became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, he decided he would renounce his US citizenship before the election.”

Jeffries added that Scheer filed paperwork with the U.S. government in August in order to renounce his citizenship and is “currently waiting for confirmation from the embassy that he is no longer a dual-citizen.”

The issue of dual citizenship has proven a thorny one in the past for politicians vying for senior leadership roles.

Thomas Mulcair, the former NDP leader, was criticized by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper for holding dual citizenship.

Mulcair held both Canadian and French citizenship.

“In my case, as I say, I’m very clear,” Harper said at the time. “I’m a Canadian and only a Canadian.”

The comment was widely interpreted as casting doubt on whether Mulcair could hold conflicting loyalties.

The same thing happened with former Liberal leader Stephane Dion, who the Conservatives also attacked for his dual Canada-French citizenship.

Dion ultimately gave up his French citizenship.

