Exclusive: Video shows Trudeau in blackface in 3rd instance of racist makeup

Global News has obtained video showing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in blackface, the third instance of racist dress to come to light in 12 hours.

It’s not clear when or where the video was taken, but the video, obtained exclusively by Global News, shows Trudeau covered in what appears to be dark makeup and raising his hands in the air while laughing, sticking his tongue out and making faces. He’s wearing a white T-shirt, and his jeans are ripped at the knees. It appears as though his arms and legs are covered in makeup as well. It does not appear the video was shot at the same time and place of the other photos of Trudeau in racist make-up that have emerged in the past 24 hours.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau seen in blackface for third time in Global News exclusive video

Global News initially obtained the video from a source earlier this week but had been attempting to verify it before publishing. A senior member of the Liberal campaign confirmed it was Trudeau early Thursday morning but would not comment further, simply referring Global News back to Trudeau’s comments on the matter from Wednesday evening. The source did not shoot the video but Global News subsequently reached the person believed to have shot the video. That person would not confirm or deny that it was Trudeau in the video or the time and place of the video.

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes after 2001 brownface photo published by Time magazine

The few frames of video are the third such instance of Trudeau in brown or blackface to come out in fewer than 24 hours.

The first, released by Time magazine, shows Trudeau in 2001 at an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala held by the West Point Grey Academy, the private school in British Columbia where he worked as a teacher. The school declined to comment.

The second instance, which he admitted to while apologizing for the first, is a photo of him at a high school talent show performing the song Day-O “with makeup on.” Global News has not confirmed that this photo is the one referred to by Trudeau Wednesday night.

WATCH: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s full remarks on brownface photo

The Liberal party referred Global News to his Wednesday night apology when asked about the new video.

Trudeau apologized Wednesday, saying that at the time, he didn’t think his actions were racist. Now, he said, he recognizes wearing brownface is racist and regrets his actions.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” he said. “I should have known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorry.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as we get more information.