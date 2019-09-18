Trudeau appears in brownface in 2001 photo published by Time magazine

Justin Trudeau is expected to address reporters this evening after a photo of him wearing brownface surfaced during the second week of his campaign for re-election.

Time magazine published a photo of the Liberal leader in dark makeup while wearing a turban on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Trudeau confirmed the black-and-white photo featured Trudeau.

READ MORE: Trudeau jumps ahead of Scheer as voters’ choice for best prime minister

“It was a photo taken in 2001 while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of Arabian Nights, Cameron Ahmad said in a statement.

“He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin.”

WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh comments on Trudeau ‘brownface’ photo from 2001

The National Council of Canadian Muslims immediately called on Trudeau to apologize.

“Seeing the prime minister in brownface/blackface is deeply saddening,” executive director Mustafa Farooq said in a statement.

“The wearing of blackface/brownface is reprehensible, and hearkens back to a history of racism, slavery, and an Orientalist mythology that is unacceptable. While we recognize that people can change and evolve over two decades, it is critical that the prime minister immediately and unequivocally apologizes for his wearing of brownface/blackface.”

READ MORE: Canada election: Promises Trudeau, Scheer, Singh, May and Blanchet have made

The photo was provided to the magazine by Michael Adamson.

The private school where Trudeau was teaching, West Point Grey Academy, said they are aware of the report but declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.