Sports

2020 Grey Cup ticket prices announced

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 1:32 pm
The 2020 Grey Cup will be held at Regina's Mosaic Stadium (pictured). Ticket prices were announced Oct. 3, 2019 in Regina.
The 2020 Grey Cup will be held at Regina's Mosaic Stadium (pictured). Ticket prices were announced Oct. 3, 2019 in Regina. File / Global News

Pricing for the CFL‘s 2020 Grey Cup, which will take place at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium has been announced.

A ticket to the highly-anticipated event will range from $110 – $475.

“Pil Country” Standing room tickets range from $110 – $125 and the areas have been expanded, according to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bowl seating tickets range form $199 – $475.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 16th, but current season ticket holders can secure seats as of now.

This is the price map for 2020 Grey Cup tickets.
This is the price map for 2020 Grey Cup tickets. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The price map doesn’t include premium ticket pricing and all ticket prices are the base fee, which will also have fees and taxes tacked on at time of purchase.

Story continues below advertisement
taylor.braat@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
2020 Grey CupCFLGrey CupGrey Cup ticketGrey Cup ticketsMosaic StadiumRegina SportsSaskatchewan RoughridersSaskatoon Sports
