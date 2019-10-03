2020 Grey Cup ticket prices announced

Send this page to someone via email

Pricing for the CFL‘s 2020 Grey Cup, which will take place at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium has been announced.

A ticket to the highly-anticipated event will range from $110 – $475.

“Pil Country” Standing room tickets range from $110 – $125 and the areas have been expanded, according to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bowl seating tickets range form $199 – $475.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 16th, but current season ticket holders can secure seats as of now.

This is the price map for 2020 Grey Cup tickets. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The price map doesn’t include premium ticket pricing and all ticket prices are the base fee, which will also have fees and taxes tacked on at time of purchase.

4:18 Saskatchewan Roughriders thrilled to host 2020 Grey Cup Saskatchewan Roughriders thrilled to host 2020 Grey Cup