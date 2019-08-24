Mosaic Stadium first in Canada to receive gold rating for accessibility

Saskatchewan Roughriders fans have one more thing to be proud of: the place they love to watch their favorite team is also setting a standard for accessibility in Canadian stadiums.

Related Edmonton man seeks return of stolen wheelchair accessible van

Mosaic Stadium is the first stadium in Canada to receive the Rick Hansen Foundation‘s (RHF) gold-rating in accessibility, and it’s also the first facility in Saskatchewan to receive the honour.

“That gold space is a really exciting place, because we can look at some of the really great ideas that people have implemented,” said Rick Hansen, founder of the RHF.

Over 1,200 buildings across Canada have been rated through the organization. There are two ratings, accessibility certified, which is meeting the minimum requirements for accessibility in a facility which also expected by law, and the gold standard.

READ MORE: Canadian National Institute for the Blind makes Regina more accessible with app

Mosaic Stadium’s rating was 82 out of 100. Any rating above 80 is part of the gold standard.

“Often the symbol of accessibility is considered the old symbol of a stickman in a wheelchair, but in today’s world, we know that people with disabilities have a variety of visible or not-so-visible challenges, and we want to be able to incorporate standards that include the best of considerations for people of varying disabilities,” said Hansen.

Mosaic Stadium features a wide array of accessibility measures in its design, assuring those with a variety of challenges can enjoy a concert, an event or a football game.

Getting to and around the stadium and enjoying an event are part of the reason why Mosaic is setting the standard.

The stadium features accessible signage and wayfinding, braille, 400 assistive listening devices, paratransport, 157 accessible spaces, and 114 companion seats.

“The standards that were envisioned in the ’70s were really all about just getting into a building. In today’s world, it’s about being included, and participating in a building,” said Hansen.

“We have to normalize the idea of accessibility and keep upping our standards as we go forward.”

Gene Makowsky, a former Roughrider and now MLA, and Mayor Michael Fougere were also in attendance.

“Isn’t this a wonderful announcement? I am just so pleased,” said Fougere.

“We went to great lengths to try to have our accessibility community involved in this and we did. We made it a priority and the end result is what you see today.”

READ MORE: ‘Heck of a party’: Mosaic to host joint screening for Riders and Raptors

Hansen, also known as the “Man In Motion,” is a Canadian athlete who injured his spinal cord and was paralyzed from the waist down in 1974.

He trekked across 34 countries in his wheelchair, raising awareness and funds for spinal cord injury research. The journey took 26 months and ended in 1987. He now dedicates his life to making the world an accessible and inclusive place through the Rick Hansen Foundation. It is one of a kind in the world.

“There’s 1.3 billion people on the planet living with a disability, according to the World Health Organization,” said Hansen.

“That number is growing exponentially with aging baby boomers having visual, hearing, mobility and cognitive challenges, and as a result of that, we know we have to be able to deal with that, not only because its the right thing to do as a charitable concern, but because its a fundamental human rights opportunity and mandate of our country.”

taylor.braat@globalnews.ca

Follow @TaylorbeYQR