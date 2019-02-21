Saskatchewan Roughriders win bid to host 2020 Grey Cup

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will play host to the 2020 Grey Cup, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced Thursday evening.

Bids for the 108th Grey Cup were submitted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes.

“We were so excited to put this bid forward. We were really hopeful and very excited we won it,” said Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO.

The last time Regina played host to the Grey Cup was in 2013 at Taylor Field. They beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 for their fourth championship.

“It’s our 110th anniversary so this was a way to celebrate that all year long. We had a lot of compelling points to our bid, and I think the CFL recognized that,” Reynolds said.

Mosaic Stadium, which replaced Taylor Field as the Roughriders’ home in 2017, will be on full display during the 2020 Grey Cup.

With the new stadium and more facilities — not to mention one of the most passionate fan bases in the league — Regina is well-positioned to once again host.

“We have the best fans in the league, and they love the Riders but they love the CFL and they support it like no other,” Reynolds said.

Tourism Regina said in October that it believes the 2013 championship pulled in about $60 million to the economy, and the City of Regina expects another successful event.

“We have some really creative people here in the province who are going to put on a fabulous show, and I’m certain we are going to raise the bar,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“With the concept of the village, we are going to have such great synergy. It’s going to be fantastic.”

The Riders submitted their bid to the league last November.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, either, as Ambrosie also announced that the Ticats will host the Grey Cup in 2021.

Calgary is hosting the Grey Cup in 2019.