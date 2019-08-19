Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen to play outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium

The Regina Pats will host the Calgary Hitmen for an outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 27.

In partnership with Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), the Pats made the announcement on Monday.

The game will be part of Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic Week, which will see the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets play at Mosaic on Oct. 26.

“We are extremely excited to be part of Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic Week,” said Anthony Marquart, Regina Pats governor.

“We have worked hard with our partners at REAL to make this possible, to be able to showcase our club outdoors at Mosaic Stadium will be an event no one will forget.”

Hosting two outdoor games in the same week is something REAL president and CEO Tim Reid described as “truly special.”

“We are very excited to partner with the Regina Pats to give Western Hockey League (WHL) hockey fans a unique game-day experience at Mosaic Stadium.”

The two franchises met for an outdoor game at McMahon Stadium in 2011.

General seating for the Pats outdoor game is $18.50, taxes and fees included, and will go on sale on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.