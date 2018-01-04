Regina Pats moving outdoor game inside due to lack of ticket sales

The Regina Pats’ Homecoming Weekend is moving the two outdoor hockey games planned at Mosaic Stadium indoors due to slow ticket sales and unpredictable weather.

The Queen City Sports and Entertainment Group, in conjunction with the Regina Pats and the WHL made the announcement on Wednesday night.

The outdoor games between the Pats and the Moose Jaw Warriors and the all-star celebrity classic will now take place at the Brandt Center.

Organizers say ticket sales have stalled over the last couple of weeks.

They were also concerned about attendance if there was another cold snap and the quality of ice for players.

People who have already purchased tickets will have the first opportunity to secure tickets for both games, now to be played on February 18th.