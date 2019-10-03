Côte-des-Neiges resident fed up with disruptions to water service

Send this page to someone via email

For Emma Brookes, turning on the tap at her Côte-des-Neiges apartment is a gamble and she said it’s a pleasant surprise when water does flow from the faucet.

Her apartment as well a string of others on Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard have experienced frequent interruptions to their water service, according to Brookes.

“You never know,” Brookes said. “You’re waking up in the morning and you don’t have water. It can be super frustrating.”

The interruptions are due to repairs and replacement of the borough’s aqueduct system.

The work has been on going since late July but residents say the water cut-offs often happen irregularly — and suddenly.

“My husband was mid shower when the water went off one morning,” Brookes said.

Borough officials say private contractors in charge of the work are supposed to advise residents 48 hours in advance before shutting off the water.

Contractors could face stiff penalties if they break that rule, according to the borough manager Stéphane Plante.

An emergency situation is another reason why services may be interrupted — but Brookes says there has been at least 10 times where the water was cut without warning.

“It’s definitely super frustrating,” Brookes said. Tweet This

The most recent experience happened earlier this week during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hasanah.

With a large Jewish population in the area, the borough usually accommodates for religious holidays. Brookes says she didn’t have water for 10 hours.

Brookes said she was forced to use a public restroom several blocks away because she could not use the facilities in her home.

Borough officials say they did provide enough time for residents to prepare. They also apologized for the inconvenience.

Contractors told Global News the work on Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard is expected to be completed by Friday.

However, crews are not finished in the area. Work will begin new repairs on Isabella Street two streets over starting next week.

