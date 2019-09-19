Pedestrian friendly public space inaugurated in Côte-des-Neiges

Bright green and turquoise lines flow around new wooden leisure structures on Jean-Brillant Street in the Côte-des-Nieges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Since Aug. 30, the section of street between Decelles and Gatineau avenues has been transformed into a new public space.

“Its fantastic,” borough Mayor Sue Montgomery said Thursday, as she celebrated the new pilot project.

“People are very cramped, this is going to allow them to spread out and give them more space in a safe way.”

The pedestrian span aims to allow more foot traffic and provide a “relaxing area” for people to socialize, something that Montgomery says is needed.

The public space is situated in a popular span for families and students, between Côte-des-Neiges Metro station and Université de Montréal, which sees an estimated 15,000 people every day, according to borough officials.

“In order to keep pedestrians safe, we need to do a better job of sharing the streets,” Montgomery said.

“We have to give back more protected and pleasant spaces to pedestrians.”

The south side of the street has been opened to pedestrians, providing a walking corridor. A lane for vehicle traffic remains allowing access to the residential street.

While certain elements of the pilot project will be permanent, throughout the fall the borough will be conducting public consultations in the area and collecting feedback.

The borough plans to create a permanent pedestrian space on the street sometime between 2020 and 2022.

The pilot project is in connection with a city-wide pedestrian friendly initiative.

This is the third pedestrian space in the borough — earlier this summer a public space was established beside the Place Guillaume-Couture Park.

Somerled Street also saw Parklet leisure structures put in place.

Up to 50 temporary or permanent pedestrian spaces have been installed throughout Montreal, according to the city.

The wooden structures will be in place until the end of October Montgomery said.