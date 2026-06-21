Communities mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

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OTTAWA – Events are being held across the country to mark the 30th National Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Sunday — a day meant to honour the culture, histories and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

The day coincides with the summer solstice — the longest day of the year — and holds deep cultural significance for many Indigenous groups. It’s the culmination of Indigenous Peoples Month, which is observed every June.

National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, formerly National Aboriginal Day, was proclaimed in 1996 by Gov. Gen. Romeo LeBlanc after years of advocacy from Indigenous groups.

Métis National Council president Victoria Pruden will mark the day at the Rhythms of the Homeland event in Ottawa’s Minto Park. It’s being billed as a celebration of Métis food, music and dance.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to be in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday to visit an exhibit on Snuneymuxw culture at the Nanaimo Museum.

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Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour will take part in a ceremony hosted by Aboriginal Veterans Autochtones to mark the 25th anniversary of the unveiling of the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument in Ottawa.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty will attend the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival in Ottawa, which features a competition powwow, culinary experiences and educational programming.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park near Saskatoon will host a National Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration with traditional dancing, drum performances and storytelling.

Ambleside Park in Vancouver will welcome an event with live music, canoe activities and a traditional salmon dinner cooked over an open fire.

The Forks in Winnipeg will host a series of events, including the Wahkohtowin Powwow presented by the Southern Chiefs’ Organization. Other planned events include a craft and food market, live music and traditional storytelling.

A celebration of Mi’kmaw culture is being hosted at Bore Park in Moncton, N.B.

Elmastukwek Mawio’mi is hosting a sunrise ceremony and community gathering in Corner Brook, Nfld.

Yellowknives Dene First Nation is holding its annual celebration with hand games, duck plucking and canoe races at the Wiiliideh Site in the Northwest Territories.

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We’koqma’q is hosting a community breakfast, medicine walk, community barbecue and fireworks show in their community in Nova Scotia.

The City of Toronto will host a morning ceremony on Sunday at Biidaasige Park.

POP Montreal is offering a free outdoor concert on Sunday with performances by Hello Crows, Linda Saddleback and the Manitou Singers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.