Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce rolls out new traffic-calming measures

The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough is working to bolster safety on streets and intersections near schools.

Several traffic safety measures are planned around 11 intersections in the Montreal borough.

As part of the project, authorities will expand roadside curbs, improving and increasing road signals and creating anti-dooring buffer zones among other measures.

The changes will take place around intersections close to seven different schools including Bedford, Saint-Raymond, Les Enfants du-Monde and Simonne-Monet schools. In 2020, work will be done at the six remaining intersections at École des Nations, Beth Rivkah Academy and École du Petit Chapiteau.

“I’m pleased to highlight our efforts to guarantee children safe and pleasant school zones,” said borough Mayor Sue Montgomery in a press release. “We all hope that families will choose active transport to get to school.”

The project is possible thanks to a Transports Québec subsidy of $1,385,516. It is matching the amount that is being invested by the borough.

The borough says it had already taken steps to improve safety in the area last year. It reduced the speed limit to 30 kilometres per hour on residential streets and 40 kilometres per hour on main roads.

It also installed over 70 speed bumps and 35 speed radars across the territory.

“It’s important because we have a lot of people coming to live in Côte-des-Neiges now,” said Deepta Peertun after she dropped off her child at Bedford School at the corner of Hudson Road and Goyer Street.

NDG resident Ting Liu agrees.

“I think it’s better for us to bring my children, walking the street,” Liu said.

City councillor Marvin Rotrand says the changes started last May. Work is expected to be completed by 2020.

