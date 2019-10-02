Menu

Canada

Montreal police launch investigation after explosion in NDG

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 1:38 pm
Montreal police are investigating after an explosion at a home in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.
Montreal police are investigating after an explosion at a home in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

Montreal police are investigating after an explosion led to a residential fire in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses in the area called police after hearing the explosion around 11 a.m. on MacMahon Avenue near Somerled Avenue.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the fire department arrived to find a home engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire department is asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation has been transferred to the police since it is not clear what led to the explosion.

Investigators will arrive at the scene this afternoon, according to police.

