Heavy rain leads to flooding, difficult road conditions in Montreal

A torrential downpour of rain has led to tricky road conditions and flooding in Montreal on Tuesday evening.

Montreal police say that while no accidents have been reported despite heavy water accumulation on city streets, drivers should be careful.

“Please be cautious on the road and adapt your driving to the conditions,” said spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

In the city’s east end, the Montreal fire department was called to help homeowners and tenants amid flooding.

Pat Monaco, who lives in Saint-Léonard, says his tenant called him to say there was water coming into the home’s basement.

Upon arrival, he found his garage and the basements of both apartments were flooded.

The water is so high, he says, he lost his furniture and recent renovations carried out to the home.

“Downstairs, everything is a total loss,” he said, adding it is the second time his building has flooded this year.

As a result of the heavy rain, several roads are flooded or closed off in the greater Montreal area. Transports Québec is also asking drivers to be careful and a real-time list of ongoing disruptions can be found online.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) also reported that there were disruptions to bus service in the evening across the entire network. As of 8 p.m., the public transit authority says buses are back on their regular routes.

