VIA Rail cars to be made in Canada for 1st time in 40 years, Carney says

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Amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday that Ottawa will spend $4.7 billion to build and maintain 313 VIA Rail passenger cars domestically in Canada.

Flanked by ministers and factory workers in Thunder Bay, Carney noted it will be the first time in four decades that the VIA cars will be produced “right here in Canada” — rather than the U.S.

“For the first time in four decades, those cars will be produced and assembled and maintained in our country. Cars that used to be built in the United States will be built right here in Thunder Bay at Alston,” Carney said, adding that amid the U.S. trade war, “Our country is being tested.”

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“Two weeks ago, we made the right decision to suspend our trade negotiations with the United States. We couldn’t accept what they’d offered. We wouldn’t give what they asked. As a result, the U.S. has imposed new tariffs designed to hurt and divide us.”

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“That’s a miscalculation because Canadians will always take care of each other. And it’s a miscalculation because we have everything we need to build the country we want,” Carney added.

Carney said the construction of the fleet, which will be done by Alstom, will directly support 700 jobs in Ontario and Quebec. The prime minister said Alstom will “maximize” the use of Canadian steel in the work.

More to come.