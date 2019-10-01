Painted arrows on Isabella Avenue fixed after traffic woes in CDN-NDG

After two weeks of traffic woes, city workers rushed to correct a paint job Tuesday morning at the intersection of Isabella Avenue and Decarie Boulevard in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The two-lane Isabella Avenue was reconfigured in a way that allowed drivers to keep straight in one lane. The other lane was changed so that motorists could only make a right turn.

The new installation led to traffic headaches during morning rush hour as drivers attempted to merge on to the busy Decarie Expressway.

READ MORE: Bike path blunder on Grand Boulevard in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Borough officials admitted Tuesday the freshly painted white traffic arrows were a gaffe on the city’s part.

“It was a mistake. There are a thousand intersections in Montreal,” said borough manager Stéphane Plante. “The employees made a regular mistake.”

Plante says while the mistake is not costly for the city, it is avoidable.

“It doesn’t have much impact money wise — the cost is more the drivers waiting in their cars,” he said.

Following several complaints from residents, city workers fixed the configuration on Tuesday to put an end to drivers’ frustration.

READ MORE: Verdun Street merchants threaten legal fight over bike path pilot project