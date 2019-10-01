Traffic
October 1, 2019 1:50 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 2:01 pm

Painted arrows on Isabella Avenue fixed after traffic woes in CDN-NDG

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: A fresh paint job on Isabella Avenue has been fixed after it created traffic headaches in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the morning chaos was all due to a mistake.

A A

After two weeks of traffic woes, city workers rushed to correct a paint job Tuesday morning at the intersection of Isabella Avenue and Decarie Boulevard in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The two-lane Isabella Avenue was reconfigured in a way that allowed drivers to keep straight in one lane. The other lane was changed so that motorists could only make a right turn.

The new installation led to traffic headaches during morning rush hour as drivers attempted to merge on to the busy Decarie Expressway.

Story continues below

 READ MORE: Bike path blunder on Grand Boulevard in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Borough officials admitted Tuesday the freshly painted white traffic arrows were a gaffe on the city’s part.

“It was a mistake. There are a thousand intersections in Montreal,” said borough manager Stéphane Plante. “The employees made a regular mistake.”

Plante says while the mistake is not costly for the city, it is avoidable.

“It doesn’t have much impact money wise — the cost is more the drivers waiting in their cars,” he said.

Following several complaints from residents, city workers fixed the configuration on Tuesday to put an end to drivers’ frustration.

READ MORE: Verdun Street merchants threaten legal fight over bike path pilot project

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
Decarie Expressway
Isabella Avenue
Montreal drivers
Montreal Motorists
Montreal Roadwork
Montreal traffic
NDG
NDG Paint
Notre-Dame-de-Grace
Stéphane Plante

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.